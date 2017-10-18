Chris Brown and JAY-Z were together for the first time in years following their rumored feud over Rihanna.

Brown was among the group of headliners invited to perform at JAY-Z’s Tidal x Brooklyn concert on Tuesday, benefiting those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Rocking braids and a bright yellow track suit, Brown, 28, had the crowd on their feet during a high energy, multi-song set including hits like “Loyal” and “Party”.

Following his arrest for physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, Brown reportedly had a rocky relationship with her mentor JAY-Z, 47, who first signed her to his Def Jam label as a promising unknown singer.

“He’s very protective,” Rihanna previously told PEOPLE about Hov. “Jay has my best interests in mind. If it’s a good guy I know Jay won’t shut him down. But if he’s not, Jay will be like, ‘No, no, no.’ ”

In 2011, TMZ shared video of JAY-Z not supporting Brown’s performance during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, which only fueled speculation.

Brown and Rihanna’s relationship came to a crashing halt after they attended Clive Davis’ Grammy event in February 2009. In his 2017 documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, Brown recalled how it all came to a head when an unidentified woman he previously had sexual relations with approached the couple at the event. He insisted he didn’t know the woman would be in attendance.

In November 2012, Brown clarified the rare exchanges he and JAY-Z have are “cordial.”

“It was real respectful. It was nothing like that,” he said in a radio interview after being asked about a rumor that JAY-Z threatened to end his career during their alleged altercation at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in October 2012.

However, in September 2013, Brown called out JAY-Z’s past indiscretions in a Jet magazine interview, saying: “No disrespect, because I’m a fan, but nobody brings up the fact that [JAY-Z] stabbed somebody and sold drugs. He gets a pass.”

The rumored hatchet now seems buried and for a good cause. Not long after Brown’s performance, JAY-Z closed out the star-studded Tidal concert that helped raise thousands for hurricane victims.