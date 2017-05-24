Congratulations, Chris Blue!

A fan favorite known for his big voice and even bigger dance moves, Blue was crowned the winner of The Voice on Tuesday.

This marks the first ever win for Blue’s coach, Alicia Keys, who will not be returning to the iconic red chairs next season.

The star-studded evening featured performances by former Voice coaches Miley Cyrus and CeeLo Green, Usher, Zedd, Alessia Cara, Little Big Town and Rascal Flatts, but Blue stole the show.

During the blind auditions, Keys was the only coach still in need of an artist when Blue performed the 1965 Smokey Robinson and the Miracles hit “The Tracks of My Tears.”

Since then, Blue has showcased his talent over and over again on the show with high energy performances of hits like Bruno Mars‘ “24K Magic” and Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation.”

Blue got his start in music at a young age when his mom put him and his siblings in a band, and they sang at local churches.

For the last six years, Blue has worked as a worship leader. During that time, he met his fiancée Stephanie, who is from England. Stephanie has been battling bone marrow cancer for most of her life.

“I would love to win because not even for myself, but because of everybody who has poured in love and support — my family and my coach,” Blue told reporters after Monday’s show. “I want it for them more than I want it for myself. It would be an honor to win this competition for them.”

Blue beat out team Blake Shelton’s Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden, and team Adam Levine’s Jesse Larson.