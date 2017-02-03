Chord Overstreet Says ‘a Pretty Tumultuous Relationship’ Inspired New Single ‘Hold On’

Chord Overstreet is back with new music.

The Glee alum dropped his country-tinged new single “Hold On” Friday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at a behind-the-scenes video.

“‘Hold On’ is definitely one of the most meaningful songs I have written,” Overstreet, 27, tells PEOPLE of the sentimental track, which he says was inspired by a breakup. “Through my own experiences in a pretty tumultuous relationship I realized you can still love someone unconditionally even when it’s over.”

The singer elaborates on that split in the clip.

“The inspiration behind ‘Hold On’ is just the experience I’ve had [with] relationships,” he said. “I’d been through a rough relationship that had its ups and downs — it was kinda crazy, back and forth. I feel like a lot of people have gone through that, and the picture that I wanted to paint was the unconditional love that person, even though something may end, it’s always kind of haunting you a little bit.”

As it turns out, Overstreet actually got his musical chops in part from his pop, singer-songwriter Paul Overstreet! Over the course of his career, his father has taken home Grammys for his work and written for everyone from Kenny Chesney (“She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”) and Blake Shelton (“Some Beach”).

Overstreet said his dad’s creativity has informed his own songwriting.

“I kinda grew up in that world, learning to write songs,” he said. “The country storyteller aspect of things is what I’ve always gravitated towards. I think if you can communicate a story to somebody, relate to them on an emotional level, I think that’s one of the strongest gifts you can have as an artist.”

“Hold On” is just the latest track Overstreet has dropped, following last fall’s “Homeland.”