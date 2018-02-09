Who run the world? These girls!

Sister act Chloe x Halle have released a sepia-toned music video for their new song “The Kids Are Alright,” and it’s a retro-tinged delight.

The Bailey siblings — Chloe is 19, Halle 17 — star alone in the understated video, in which they sing and play with a vintage camcorder. The simple, no-frills production keeps the focus on the sisters’ perfect harmony and their Gen Z anthem’s empowering lyrics.

“We don’t really care about the trend you like to follow / You know what they say, they here today and gone tomorrow,” Chloe x Halle sing, later adding: “Everything is new ’cause we about that innovation / Call it how we see it we a genius generation.”

Chloe x Halle at the Jan. 29 premiere of Black Panther FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

In 2013, Chloe x Halle slayed an angelic cover of Beyoncé‘s “Pretty Hurts.” Queen Bey took notice, signed the Baileys to her Parkwood Entertainment label, and their star has only grown brighter in the years since. In 2016, the pair appeared in Bey’s Lemonade visual album, went on to open for her on the European leg of the Formation World Tour and wrapped the year with an appearance on PEOPLE’s prestigious annual Ones to Watch list.

They continue to upload covers to their YouTube channel (check out their take on Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”!), and last year Chloe x Halle released their unofficial mixtape The Two of Us and performed at Essence Festival in New Orleans. And they’ve made a foray into television with recurring roles on the black-ish spin-off grown-ish, appearing alongside Yara Shahidi in the college-set Freeform series; the duo even recorded the sitcom’s theme song, “Grown.”

Now, Chloe x Halle are preparing to release their debut full-length album.