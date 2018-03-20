Chloe x Halle are pulling a Beyoncé!

That is, the R&B sister act will release a 10-minute short film to accompany their debut album The Kids Are Alright on Friday — and PEOPLE has an exclusive teaser for the LP’s visual component.

Highlighting six songs from their first full-length, the clip will star Bailey siblings Chloe and Halle (ages 19 and 17, respectively) and their friend Ashton Sanders, who rose to fame following his appearance 2017’s Academy Award-sinning drama Moonlight; Cara Stricker directed and Beyoncé collaborator Kwasi Fordjour wrote and creative directed the hypnotic project.

“There’s so much going on in the world today, and a lot of times, we need to be reminded of a message that’s positive,” Halle tells PEOPLE of their record. “We are inspired by seeing other artists create from everything that’s going on, using this negativity and turning it into something beautiful with our art. That’s exactly what we hope to have done with this album.”

Halle (left) and Chloe Bailey

Adds Chloe: “We are two young girls who just like to make really cool, experimental music that you don’t really hear every day, and we just want to break barriers and make something new.”

The Baileys rose to fame in 2014 after Beyoncé discovered their a capella cover of her song “Pretty Hurts” (off her first, self-titled visual album) on YouTube and soon after signed them to her record label. In 2016, the pair appeared in her Lemonade visual album and went on to open for her on the European leg of the Formation World Tour.

Chloe x Halle's The Kids Are Alright

Last year, Chloe x Halle made a foray into television with recurring roles on the black-ish spin-off grown-ish, appearing alongside Yara Shahidi in the Freeform series for which they recorded a theme song, “Grown.” And most recently, the sister contributed a track, “Warrior,” to the soundtrack for Ava Duvernay’s star-studded A Wrinkle in Time adaptation.

Chloe x Halle’s debut album The Kids Are Alright drops Friday.