Chloe x Halle are opening up about their bond with Queen Bey.

In 2013, Beyoncé discovered Bailey sisters Chloe, 19, and Halle, 17, after the R&B singers uploaded a cover of her track “Pretty Hurts” to YouTube. In the years since, she has signed them to her label, Parkwood Entertainment, and served as a mentor.

“Two weeks after we posted it, we got this email from Parkwood, her company, and we were freaking out,” says Chloe. “We were like, ‘Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness!’ Our dad spoke to them about two days later. Then we found out Beyoncé wanted to sign us [to her record label]; we couldn’t believe it. That was Jan. 2 [2014], and we were like, ‘This is a great start to the year!'”

On Friday, Chloe x Halle dropped their debut album The Kids Are Alright, which includes a 10-minute short film. Ahead of the LP’s release, the Baileys revealed the advice Bey, 36, has shared with them.

“Being in the midst of having such a beautiful mentor like her, we were allowed to explore with our creativity, and we’re so thankful to her for providing her platform and always reminding us that you don’t have to dumb down your art for the world — you can keep creating new, innovative things and let the world catch up to you,” says Halle.

“I think that’s a message that we have really kept close to our hearts from her. We are two young girls who just like to make really cool, experimental music that you don’t really hear every day, and we just want to break barriers and make something new. So we’re really grateful for that. She’s definitely put her footprint, by reminding us we can do anything we want,” Halle adds.

In the past four years, Chloe x Halle have gotten close to Beyoncé, from opening on the European leg of her Formation World Tour to attending charity events with the Carter family. And spending plenty of quality time with one of the biggest pop stars in the world comes with its own perks.

“Meeting Beyoncé was definitely one of our biggest fan-girl moments,” says Halle. “I feel like once you’re comfortable around Beyoncé, you don’t really get starstruck anymore!”

Adds Chloe: “She is just the best human being ever; she has the most incredible spirit. She is wonderful.”

Chloe x Halle’s debut album The Kids Are Alright drops Friday.