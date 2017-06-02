Chloe Lattanzi Quits Instagram Due to ‘Incredibly Insensitive’ Comments Amid Mother Olivia Newton-John’s Cancer Battle

As her mother Olivia Newton-John battles with breast cancer, Chloe Lattanzi is taking a break from social media after getting fed up with negative feedback in her comments section.

“Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through,” Lattanzi, 31, wrote in one of two final posts on Thursday.

“I don’t want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can’t distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram,” the daughter of the 68-year-old singer continued.

Newton-John announced Tuesday that she was putting her U.S. and Canadian tour on hold after discovering she has breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. Just two weeks ago, the Grease star postponed the first half of her concert tour because of severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica, but further testing found it was actually cancer that had spread.

“My mom is fine and the one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative (sic). My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother’s cancer has to be everyone’s buisness (sic),” wrote Chloe, who is the daughter of actor Matt Lattanzi, Newton-John’s first husband.

“You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone. And not have to deal with the world’s opinions of how we deal with this. I’m going to leave my Instagram for a while. Not. Because Im (sic) ashamed that I posted a pic that wasn’t to do with my mom, but because I’m angry. Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive assholes out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Good bye for a while,” she said.

In her second post, Chloe gave an update on her mother’s health condition.

“Just so guys can see she’s fine. Thriving and well. I promise,” Lattanzi captioned a video. “She’ll beat this in like 3 months! Go mama! I love you! It’s hard for me to stay off here. Because of all the support and love I get from you guys. I’ll miss you. I’ll be back soon. Just wanted U to see my mamas great! And set your worries at ease. Much love your chloe rose.”

Newton-John is currently “resting and going through treatment,” a source close to the Grammy winner previously told PEOPLE.

“In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows,” Newton-John said in a statement on Facebook.