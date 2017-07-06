TLC’s Chilli Is a Secret Fan of Taylor Swift — and Wants to Collaborate! ‘I Love How Real She Is’

CrazySexy…Swifty?

Turns out Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is a proud Taylor Swift fan!

“I like Taylor Swift a lot,” the TLC singer says in the new issue of PEOPLE. “She has really fun, catchy songs. It’s so funny, I always say, any guy that’s gonna date her, just be careful, because if it doesn’t work out, they know by now the next single is gonna be about them! I love how real she is. I really respect her a lot as an artist.”

TLC — Thomas, 46, and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, 47 — are on the I Love the ’90s Tour this summer and just released an eponymous LP, their first album in 15 years and their first without Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who died in 2002. But would they ever consider teaming up with Swift in the studio?

“I would love that,” says Thomas, “because she would cover ‘Unpretty’ [TLC’s 1999 hit] on her tours sometimes. We really need to make that happen — put her right there in the middle, playing the guitar, and we can harmonize away. I think that would be awesome if that ever happened. Let’s do it!”

TLC’s self-titled new album is out now.