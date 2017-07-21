Revisit Chester Bennington’s Impassioned Adele Cover from 2011

In the wake of Chester Bennington’s death, fans are honoring the singer on social media and reliving some of the Linkin Park frontman’s best performances. One of those is his rendition of Adele’s hit “Rolling in the Deep” at the iTunes Festival in London in 2011.

“We’re going to do something very special for you guys,” started Bennington, whose death is being investigated as an apparent suicide after the 41-year-old’s body was found at a home in Palos Verdes Estates, California on Thursday.

“This is something we don’t normally do,” he continued. “We’re gonna play a song by another artist. She’s a local. And hopefully we do it some justice.”

That he did, kicking off the number a cappella and displaying his signature raw vocals. “There’s a fire burning in my soul,” sang Bennington, capturing the song’s emotion while nailing the notes.

With the crowd clapping along, the cover turned magical — especially when his longtime bandmate Mike Shinoda joined in on the piano.

Watch the goosebump-inducing performance above, and then take a sonic trip down memory lane with Linkin Park’s biggest hits.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

This article originally appeared on Ew.com