Chester Bennington’s Widow Shares Photo of Smiling Linkin Park Singer Just Before His Death

Chester Bennington‘s wife shared a heartbreaking photo of the Linkin Park frontman from days before his death to warn about the hidden nature of depression.

The image is a selfie by Talinda Bennington showing her husband smiling widely as he spends time with his family near the beach.

“This was days b4 my husband took his own life,” she captioned the snap. “Suicidal thoughts were there,but you’d. Never kmow.”

Since her husband’s death, Talinda has filled her social media feed with messages of support for those battling mental illness, often adding the hashtag #MakeChesterProud.

The 41-year-old singer died of suicide by hanging in July, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Talinda, who married the late Linkin Park singer in 2006, is the mother of their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila. Chester also leaves behind children Jaime, Isaiah and Draven from previous relationships.

Talinda recently broke her silence about her husband’s death.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy,” the 40-year-old said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

RELATED VIDEO: Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Honored With Huge Mural In L.A.

Talinda takes comfort and strength in the three children they share.

“The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left,” she said. “I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).