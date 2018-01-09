Chester Bennington‘s widow is thanking fans for their endless support in the wake of his July 2017 suicide and encouraging them to continue to mourn the rocker with tributes at his former record label, rather than the couple’s previous private residence.

Talinda Bennington wrote on Twitter, Monday, that “well meaning fans” continue to stop by the home she shared with the late Linkin Park singer in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Though Talinda said her family has since moved, the presence is “disturbing our tenants.”

She encouraged fans to, instead, take gifts and tributes to “Warner Bros Records as a place for memorial for @ChesterBe.”

Added Talinda in a separate tweet, “Our family will receive all of your cards and gifts still. And we deeply appreciate them.”

She also revealed that planning is underway for a “special memorial” for what would have been Chester’s 42nd birthday on March 20. Talinda noted that details are still being figured out. She also told fans that, “We (our family & the band) are deciding on the best place for a permanent memorial.”

The 41-year-old singer died of suicide by hanging at his Palos Verdes Estates home in July, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Last month, autopsy and toxicology documents filed by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and obtained by PEOPLE showed that the singer had a minute amount of alcohol in his bloodstream. These findings seemed to corroborate items that had been found at the scene by investigators, including a pint glass of Corona beer, an empty bottle of Stella Artois, and also a prescription bottle of Zolpidem, a generic of Ambien.

Talinda, who married Chester in 2006, is the mother of their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila. Chester also leaves behind children Jaime, Isaiah and Draven from previous relationships.

Surviving members of Linkin Park previously paid tribute to their fallen bandmate on Oct. 27 of last year with a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl.