Chester Bennington’s Wife Breaks Silence After His Shocking Suicide: ‘How Do I Pick Up My Shattered Soul?’

A week after he was found dead of a suicide by hanging, Chester Bennington‘s wife is speaking out about her heartbreak and how she’s moving forward.

Talinda Bennington married the late Linkin Park singer in 2006, and is the mother of their son Tyler Lee, and twins Lilly and Lila. Still reeling from the shock of his sudden death, the 40-year-old model has broken her silence in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy,” she begins her message. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

Happy Father's Day to the man of my dreams❤️ You are the best Daddy ever!! @ChesterBe pic.twitter.com/R96A6uGSam — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) June 18, 2017

Talinda takes comfort and strength in the three children they share. (Bennington also leaves behind sons Jaime and Isaiah, as well as daughter Draven Sebastian from previous relationships.)

“The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.”

Bennington was found dead at his home in Palo Verdes Estates, California, just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, authorities told PEOPLE at the time.

The coroner’s office initially confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington’s death was being investigated as a possible suicide. On Monday, the coroner’s office told PEOPLE Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door and the official cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Linkin Park was touring the Grammy-winning band’s seventh studio album when Bennington died. The remainder of the tour has been canceled in the wake of his passing, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly previously confirmed, as well as their upcoming dates with Blink-182.

One week. Feels like forever. I'm here for a couple updates. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 28, 2017

Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you so much for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 28, 2017

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda shared a message to fans via Twitter Friday on behalf of the band. “Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much,” he wrote. “Thank you so much for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).