My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Credits Chester Bennington with Introducing Him to Wife: He ‘Changed My Life’

Nearly a week after Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington was found dead of a suicide by hanging, tributes from his fellow rock stars continue to pour in—most recently from My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

The 40-year-old singer opened up about his relationship with Linkin Park in a lengthy interview with Nerdist, which primarily focused on Way’s foray into producing comic books. Over the course of the discussion, Way revealed that his initial conversation with DC Comics co-publisher Jim Lee took place backstage at a Linkin Park concert. From there, his thoughts turned to the late Bennington.

“I was devastated to hear about Chester. He was actually at my wedding. Not a lot of people were there because we got married super quickly at the end of the tour when half the people had gone home. So there were literally only 30 or 40 people there, and he was one of them.”

Way’s romance with his future wife, Mindless Self Indulgence bassist Lyn-Z, first blossomed when her band was touring alongside My Chemical Romance as part of Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution festival. He credits Bennington’s invite with their 2007 marriage, and ultimately their child Bandit Lee, now 8. “His band and bringing us on tour, that changed my life. I met my wife. We have an amazing life now and a daughter. My memories of that period and meeting Linds again are tied into Chester and his band. It’s so sad.”

Bennington himself once reflected on his role bringing the pair together in a 2008 interview with Rolling Stone. “I felt really proud that … Gerard and [Lyn-Z] reignited their friendship and then ended up getting married backstage on the last show,” he said. “I was like, ‘This is freaking awesome.’”

Bennington was found dead at his home in Palo Verdes Estates, California, just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, authorities told PEOPLE.

The coroner’s office initially confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington’s death was being investigated as a possible suicide. On Monday, the coroner’s office told PEOPLE Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door and the official cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Linkin Park was touring the Grammy-winning band’s seventh studio album when Bennington died. The remainder of the tour has been canceled in the wake of his passing, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly previously confirmed, as well as their upcoming dates with Blink-182.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).