Ahead of Linkin Park’s upcoming live album release One More Light Live, due out Dec. 15, the band has shared a concert video of late singer Chester Bennington and guitarist Brad Delson performing their song “Sharp Edges.”

One More Light Live will feature 16 performances from Linkin Park’s summer 2017 tour in support of their most recent studio album, One More Light. These shows were Linkin Park’s final performances with Bennington, who died by suicide in July at the age of 41.

“The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary,” the remaining members of the band said in a statement. “Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music.”

In October, Linkin Park took the stage together for the first time since the frontman’s death for a tribute concert to celebrate his life surrounded by a the crowd of more than 17,000 fans.