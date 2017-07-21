Chester Bennington Filmed Carpool Karaoke with Linkin Park Week Before His Death

Fans will soon be able to watch one of Chester Bennington‘s final music projects.

Linkin Park filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series less than a week before Bennington’s death on Thursday morning.

The band shared a photo from the shoot with actor Ken Jeong on Twitter on July 14, along with the caption: “Fun day with @kenjeong @CarpoolKaraoke @AppleMusic – stay tuned.”

Jeong, who starred on Dr. Ken, tweeted his condolences writing, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

On Thursday, Bennington was found dead just after 9 a.m. at a private residence in the Los Angeles County of Palo Verdes Estates. On Friday, the cause of death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging.

Mike Shinoda, Bennington’s longtime Linkin Park bandmate, was among the celebrities reacting to singer’s death on social media. “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” he wrote.

PEOPLE and EW have confirmed Linkin Park has canceled the remainder of their current tour, One More Light, which was named after their seventh studio album.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series — a 16-episode standalone show executive produced by Late Late Show‘s James Corden — is set to premiere on Aug. 8 on Apple Music.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).