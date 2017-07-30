Mourners Remember Chester Bennington in ‘Beautiful’ Private Service for the Late Linkin Park Singer

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was laid to rest on Saturday in Rancho Paolo Verdes, California.

Over 200 of Bennington’s close friends and family gathered for a private funeral near the late singer’s home, TMZ reported.

All guests were provided with a yellow wristband and a pass with Bennington’s picture on it — similar to the type of admission items VIP fans would receive at a concert.

Austin Carlile — the former lead singer of the band Of Mice and Men — posted a picture of the passes on Instagram. In the photo, the back of the guest pass has an image of Bennington singing into a crowd that is illuminated by the light from the cell phones of concertgoers.

“The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything ❤❤❤,” Carlile wrote.

The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything ❤❤❤ A post shared by Austin Carlile (@austincarlile) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Bennington was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20. On July 24, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington died of suicide by hanging.

When news of his death broke, the outpour of support and condolences was swift. In one of the more recent tribute posts on social media for Bennington, Linkin Park bassist Dave Phoenix Farrell shared an emotional message on Twitter.

“It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult. The outpouring of love and kindness I’ve received from friends and from all over the world has been incredible,” wrote Farrell in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Linkin Park released their most recent album, One More Light, in May. Bennington joined the Grammy-winning band in 1999.

RELATED VIDEO: Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington, 41, Found Dead of Apparent Suicide: Report

Bennington leaves behind his wife Talinda Bennington — and his six children. The 41-year-old had three children with his wife — son Tyler, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila– and children Jamie, Isaiah and Draven from previous relationships.

Bennington’s ex-wife Samantha Bennington (mother of Draven) shared her memories of the late singer on Sunday.

“Words can not express the devastating loss that my son & I both, along with the rest of our families are feeling over my ex husband & son’s father’s recent passing,” she wrote on Facebook. “Unreal to stay the least!

“I pray from my soul that he is at peace and no longer suffering.”

She continued, “Chester, as one of my best friends of the age of 19, a husband, father to my son, business partner, and all we created together, I’m truly honored to have completed our soul contracts together, build all we did together, & thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever, our beautiful son Draven.

“I promise to continue to raise a great man who has integrity, humility, kindness, & most of all compassion & love,” she wrote.