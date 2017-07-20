WATCH: Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Performance

With his piercing vocals and dynamic stage presence, Chester Bennington was the lead singer of Linkin Park for nearly two decades, until his death at age 41 in an apparent suicide.

As followers of the alt-rock band and the music world at large continue to mourn his passing, fans are watching footage of Bennington’s final Linkin Park performance earlier this month in Birmingham, England.

The group played the Barclaycard Arena on July 6 as part of an international tour supporting their seventh studio album, One More Light.

In addition to belting out new songs such as “Heavy” and “One More Light” and old favorites like “Crawling” and “Numb,” Bennington paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack. (Linkin Park was initially slated to play in Manchester, but the concert was canceled in the wake of the attack.)

“The one thing that can’t be defeated is love, right?” Bennington said. “You can conquer hate by ignoring it, you can destroy it by loving the person next to you.”

He added, “With that said, let’s sing some songs.”

Watch footage of Bennington’s final Linkin Park performance above.

