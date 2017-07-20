Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Died by Hanging, Coroner Confirms

Chester Bennington died by hanging, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirms.

Bennington – the lead singer of the band Linkin Park – was found dead at his home in Palo Verdes Estates, California, around 9 a.m. on Thursday, authorities told PEOPLE.

The coroner’s office initially confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington’s death was being investigated as a possible suicide. On Friday, the coroner’s office told USA Today Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door.

An official cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy and toxicology reports, which are pending, are completed. The coroner tells PEOPLE they expect a final ruling “hopefully first of week.”

Bennington – a father of six – the Grammy-winning band in 1999. They released their most recent album, One More Light, in May 2017.

Of Bennington’s death, Cameron Strang – the head of Linkin Park’s label Warner Bros Records – said in a statement: “Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his band-mates and his many friends. All of us at WBR join with millions of grieving fans around the world in saying: we love you Chester and you will be forever missed.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).