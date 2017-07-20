Chester Bennington, lead singer of the band Linkin Park, has committed suicide by hanging, TMZ reports. He was 41 years old. Law enforcement officials tell the outlet that his body was found just before 9 a.m. on Thursday in a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates, a district of Los Angeles Country.

The rock frontman was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell—who also committed suicide by hanging in May—and spoke at his funeral. Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Linkin Park were one of the best selling alternative rock bands of all time, scoring a string of hits including “Faint,” “In the End” and “Crawling.” Their 2000 debut Hybrid Theory has been certified diamond by the RIAA, and they famously collaborated with JAY-Z in 2004 for the genre-melding EP Collision Course.

Bennington leaves behind six children from two marriages.