Celebrities React to Chester Bennington's Shocking Suicide as Bandmate Confirms: 'Shocked and Heartbroken'

Tributes are quickly pouring in for musician Chester Bennington – the longtime lead singer of band Linkin Park – was found dead in his home Thursday. His death is being investigated as a possible suicide, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.
Law enforcement officials responded to an emergency call from Bennington’s home in Palo Verdes Estates, California, around 9 a.m., an officer told PEOPLE. TMZ reports Bennington, 41, hanged himself and was discovered by an employee
Bandmate Mike Shinoda confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”
Others, like late night host Jimmy Kimmel, also shared their grief. Wrote Kimmel, “Chester was one of the kindest men I’ve had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.”
Imagine Dragons simply wrote, “no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.”
Steve Aoki said that his “heart is shattered.” He wrote on Twitter, “I can’t f—— believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed.”
Actress Gabby Sidibe said Bennington’s death “feels like a kick in the chest.”
“My December has pulled me through many times,” she wrote, noting the band’s hit song. “Depression is a real monster.”
Bennington leaves behind six children from two marriages.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).