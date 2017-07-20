Chester Bennington After Chris Cornell's Death: 'I Can't Imagine a World Without You'

In a sad twist of fate, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died in an apparent suicide on Thursday, the day his late friend and musician Chris Cornell would have turned 53. The Soundgarden singer died of suicide in May, prompting Bennington to write an emotional tribute to his friend.

“I dreamt about The Beatles last night,” he wrote on Twitter. “I woke up with ‘Rocky Racoon’ playing in my head and a concerned look on my wife’s face. She told me my friend has just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that.”

He continued: “I just watched a video of you singing ‘A Day in the Life’ by The Beatles and thought of my dream. I’d like to think you were saying goodbye in your way own way. I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life.”

Bennington was one of the many high-profile musicians to appear at Cornell’s funeral, where the Linkin Park member gave an eulogy and sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Watch the two musicians perform together at the top of the story.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

