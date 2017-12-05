Months after Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in his California home on July 20, autopsy results reveal precisely what substances were in his system before he took his own life by hanging.

Autopsy and toxicology documents obtained by TMZ show that the singer had a minute amount of alcohol in his bloodstream, as well as traces of MDMA — also known as ecstasy. These findings seem to corroborate items that had been found at the scene by investigators, including a pint glass of Corona beer, an empty bottle of Stella Artois, and also a prescription bottle of Zolpidem, a generic of Ambien.

His wife Talinda told authorities just after his death that Bennington had been in an outpatient treatment program.

Law enforcement officials responded to an emergency call from Bennington’s home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, around 9 a.m., on July 20, an officer told PEOPLE. Bennington, 41, hanged himself and was discovered by his housekeeper.

Bennington’s bandmate, guitarist and vocalist Mike Shinoda, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

The rock frontman was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell — who also committed suicide by hanging in May — and spoke at his funeral. Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Bennington left behind his wife Talinda and his six children. The musician had three children with his wife — son Tyler, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila– and children Jamie, Isaiah and Draven from previous relationships.

Just a week before his death, Bennington and his bandmates filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. In footage of the clip that had since been released, the frontman looks happy as he sings along with the group.

Surviving members of Linkin Park paid tribute to their fallen bandmate on Oct. 27 with a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl.