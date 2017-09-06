Cher is ready to do her part to help those affected by President Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) — and she has no time for trolls naysaying her bona fides.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration formally pulled the plug on the immigration policy put into place by former President Barack Obama in 2012. Set to be rescinded in six months, the program protects illegal immigrants, a.k.a. “Dreamers,” who came into the country as children from being deported.

In responding to the news, Cher did more than just criticize the president, who she labeled a “complete coward”; she vowed to give shelter and protection to “Dreamers” and urged others to follow suit.

“Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them,” she tweeted. “I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME!! SANCTUARY. [U.S.A.] HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME!! HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS. TRUMP IS COMPLETE COWARD,WHY DIDNT HE END DACA ‘HIMSELF’ ON [TV].”

But one Twitter user pushed back at the singer, replying, “Sure you will Cher… I’ll believe it when I see it!” Cher immediately responded, “Then keep your eyes open bitch.” The person who tweeted at Cher later turned her account private.

Cher joins former President Barack Obama, Ava DuVernay, and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui in slamming the “disgusting” and “truly sick” decision by the White House.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com