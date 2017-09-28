Cher is officially Broadway bound.

Producers announced Thursday that a musical based on the life and six-decade career of the music superstar will arrive on Broadway next year.

The Cher Musical will have an out-of-town tryout in Chicago beginning in June 2018 before transferring to the Neil Simon Theatre in New York in the fall.

The biographical musical will feature Cher’s chart-topping hits, and will follow the life of the singer, actress, and icon. Other details, including casting, will be announced at a later date.

“My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre — but that’s probably how my life seems to most people,” Cher said in a statement.

The Cher Show will feature a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Avenue Q), choreography by Christopher Gattelli (a Tony winner for Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Daryl Waters (a Tony winner for Memphis). Producers on the project are Flody Suarez (What’s New Pussycat) and four-time Tony winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton).

Just walked Of the musical✨💖✨I SOBBED & LAUGHED,& I WAS PREPARED NOT 2LIKE IT.

AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS,& GAVE IT STANDING OVATION🎂 — Cher (@cher) January 17, 2017

Cher teased back in July that a musical about her life and career would hit Broadway in 2018. Hits of hers that will reportedly be featured include “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “I Got You Babe,” “Believe,” and “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves.”

A staged reading of the musical took place in January, which apparently got Cher’s stamp of approval: “I SOBBED & LAUGHED,& I WAS PREPARED NOT 2LIKE IT,” she tweeted. “AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS,& GAVE IT STANDING OVATION.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com