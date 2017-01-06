Cher to Star in Lifetime Movie About the Flint Water Crisis

Cher‘s got you, Flint.

The 70-year-old Oscar winner has tapped her next project — a Lifetime original movie about the water-contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan.

The upcoming film, titled Flint, examines the politics and poor management that lead to the poisoning of the Michigan water, Deadline reports — and the residents whose voices and suffering were ignored.

Cher will play a Flint resident whose family is impacted by the crisis.

It’s a fitting role for the actress and singer. She’s been outspoken on social media about the crisis, donating bottled water to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in the thousands.

RELATED VIDEO: Dogs in Flint, Michigan Also Getting Tested for Lead in Wake of City’s Water Crisis

In addition to starring in the role, she will also executive produce — along with Katie Couric and the Hairspray Live! team of Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. The film is written by Barbara Stepansky, with direction coming from Bruce Beresford (Driving Miss Daisy).

Production is expected to being in the spring.

The last time Cher participated in a TV film project was 1996’s If These Walls Could Talk — for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Her last live-action big-screen role was 2010’s Burlesque.