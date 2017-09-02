Kim Kardashian West Made Cher ‘Proud’ with Tribute: ‘My Little Armenian’

What better way to make your idol proud than to pay them a very public tribute?

Cher gave her stamp of approval to Kim Kardashian West‘s homage to the singer on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s September issue, tweeting a message of support to the reality star on Thursday.

❤️This Pic

Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of 🚬😉

My Little Armenian 🌟Sister did us both Proud 🙌🏻 — Cher (@cher) August 31, 2017

Kardashian West, 36, responded with her own tweet, telling Cher, 71, “I love you!!!!”

I love you!!!! https://t.co/H7VxkN7aJe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2017

Earlier this week the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted an entirely new look with her Jackie Kennedy Onassis photoshoot for Interview magazine.

She later dressed as the “Believe” singer who she called her “number one style icon,” copying Cher’s notoriously long locks and feathery lashes, wearing a beaded dress with fringe that you could envision the performer sashaying in at Studio 54.

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kardashian West told the magazine of the performer. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

While Kardashian West happily channeled the singer’s style for the magazine, she said she strives to be herself.

“At the end of the day I still have to be me,” she said. “If doing sexy shoots makes me feel confident, then I’m okay with it. That might not be appropriate for some people, and there’s a time and a place. There’s certain things I’ll show my kids and certain things I won’t show my kids. But generally I am okay with it. In moderation.”

She also cheers on other moms to do what makes them feel good.

“More power to the moms that look really good, work really hard, do what they can so that they still feel sexy, still feel good about themselves,” she said. “I don’t think for a second that because you become a mom you can’t be sexy any more.”