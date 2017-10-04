Charlotte Church Secretly Marries Johnny Powell 3 Months After Miscarriage: ‘Seriously Happy People’

Charlotte Church is a married woman!

The singer announced on Wednesday morning that she and musician Johnny Powell tied the knot by sharing a photo from their wedding ceremony. In the snap, both Church and her now-husband smile as they hold hands under a tree adorned with flower decorations.

“Seriously happy people,” the 31-year-old captioned the photo shot by her cousin Elliot Cooper, adding several heart eye emojis.

The bride wore a white gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a floral crown, while Powell went for an nontraditional patterned suit.

The happy news comes three months after Church announced she had lost the baby that the couple was expecting.

“Charlotte and Johnny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” the statement shared on Twitter read. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

The baby, due in November, would have been Church’s third child. She shares Ruby, 10, and Dexter, 8, with ex Gavin Henson.

