WATCH: Charlotte Church's Breakthrough Performance Singing Opera at Just 11 Years Old

Charlotte Church rose to fame at a young age — a very young age.

The singer/songwriter first captured the attention of fans at just 11 years old, calling into British chat show This Morning in 1997 and singing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s operatic classic “Pie Jesu” from 1985’s Requiem.

Days later, she made her first TV appearance — singing the tune on Jonathan Ross’ Big, Big Talent Show.

There to introduce a performance by her aunt Caroline Cooper, Church stole the spotlight with her soaring soprano. Not only did the audience go wild as she hit the high notes, but Ross told the Welsh preteen she was destined to be a star.

She sure was. After a slew of live concert performances — including ones at the Royal Albert Hall and Cardiff Arms — Church would release her debut album, 1998’s Voice of an Angel. It went double platinum in just four weeks.

Three albums would follow the next three years, as would guest appearances on shows like Touched by an Angel and a highly rated appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Church later transitioned into a pop career and helmed her own Channel 4 TV show in the U.K., called The Charlotte Church Show

Two decades later, the 31-year-old musician made headlines Monday for another reason, when she and musician Johnny Powell released a statement announcing they had lost their baby.

“Charlotte and Johnny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” the statement read. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

The baby, due in November, would have been 31-year-old Church’s third child. She shares daughter Ruby, 9, and son Dexter, 8, with ex Gavin Henson.