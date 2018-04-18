Charlize Theron and Paris Jackson to Be Honored at 25th Anniversary of Vienna's Life Ball

Paris Jackson, Charlize Theron, and Dame Shirley Bassey are the first slate of honorees for this year’s Life Ball charity event in Vienna on June 2.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late icon Michael Jackson will be receiving the LIFE+ Award on behalf of her godmother Elizabeth Taylor‘s AIDS foundation at the ball which is considered the largest charity event in Europe and aims to raise awareness for AIDS and HIV.

“I’m passionate about ending the stigma and misinformation surrounding HIV/AIDS, and that’s why I have made it a mission of mine to continue this fight for acceptance and a cure,” Jackson said.

“Thrity-five million people have died of related causes since the AIDS epidemic began in the ’80s, yet people are still afraid to talk about it because of the stigma attached. People don’t even want to be near someone that has HIV, even if that person has the medications required to prevent transmissions.”

She added, “I’m so proud of the work ETAF is doing, and for receiving the LIFE+ Award! The grant from Life Ball will go towards this life-saving work.”

RELATED: Paris Jackson Draws Inspiration from Godmother Elizabeth Taylor for New Ambassador Role

Jason Kempin/Getty; John Shearer/Getty

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Oscar winner Theron, 42, is scheduled to make her second appearance at the Vienna soirée to represent her organization, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

“I’m excited to be coming back to the Life Ball, particularly because this is such a special year as it’s the 25th anniversary of this amazing celebration. The energy and commitment of the crowd is inspiring and everyone leaves with a renewed commitment to fighting this virus and living life to the fullest,” Theron said in a statement.

“I’m so happy that the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has received such incredible support from LIFE+. Our work in supporting youth to keep themselves safe from HIV continues to be energized by this special weekend and the passion that drives it.”

Meanwhile, Dame Bassey, who is best known for recording theme songs to the James Bond films Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker, will be appearing for amfAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research which is also one of the longest-standing partners of Life Ball.