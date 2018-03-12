Charlie Worsham is all set to groove down the aisle!

The “Cut Your Groove” country singer announced on Sunday that he’s engaged to girlfriend Kristen Korzenowski.

“The Good Lord has blessed me so much in this life, but never more than when He put this amazing woman in it,” the 32-year-old wrote on social media alongside a trio of photos of the happy couple — including a close-up of Korzenowski’s stunning diamond ring.

Worsham went on to share a little information about how the pair’s paths first crossed. “We met through her work at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, where she helped to set up the Follow Your Heart Scholarship,” he wrote.

The country artist founded the Follow Your Heart Scholarship Fund in 2016 with the help of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, where Korzenowski works, to help provide financial support to graduating seniors from his hometown of Grenada County, Mississippi, who plan to pursue a career in the arts.

Kristen Korzenowski's engagement ring

Continuing, the country singer shared that the couple’s “first date was at Mickey’s, Pac-Man table, darts and all” and that “since then, she’s made every day sweeter.”

“I love you, Kristen Anne Korzenowski, and i am thrilled to spend the rest of my life with you ❤,” he added.

Charlie Worsham and Kristen Korzenowski

Worsham released his second album The Beginning of Things in 2017, three years after his debut — and critically acclaimed — debut album Rubberband.

While Worsham has yet to detail any of the wedding plans, he will be touring for the rest of the month with both Lee Ann Womack and Miranda Lambert and Jon Pardi. More information can be found on his website.