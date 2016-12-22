Charlie Puth Implies Fling with Bella Thorne Is Over in Cryptic Tweets Apologizing to Tyler Posey

Just as suddenly as Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth‘s whirlwind romance began, it seems to have already run its course.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday morning with a series of mysterious messages, just days after he and Thorne spent time together in Miami at the 2016 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and the beach.

The tweets seem to imply that Thorne, 19, hadn’t broken things off with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey, with whom she posted a flirty photo of the duo on a pool float on Instagram in October. Fans tweeted to Puth warning him of the ongoing romance.

“I can’t believe what I’m reading,” Puth wrote. “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it.”

Although Puth didn’t name the former Disney star in his tweets, he specifically apologized to Posey.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way,” he wrote, adding, “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.”

Thorne even liked one tweet that read, “I’m sorry…. You know who you are.”

Hours later, Thorne responded to the drama on her own Twitter, clarifying that she wasn’t dating either Puth or Posey.

“Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends,” she wrote. “That article was written forever ago.”

Wednesday night, Thorne tweeted an image of herself holding two photos, including one that showed her embracing Posey.

“Taking a trip down memory lane,” she captioned the pic.

Puth serenaded the actress at the 2016 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball over the weekend after the pair posed for a sweet red carpet photo together.

“Charlie said that they were just friends, but during his second song, he was singing to her on stage — she was off side-stage,” a source who was backstage at the event tells PEOPLE.