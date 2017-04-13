Dave Chappelle Pays Tribute to Charlie Murphy at John Mayer Show: ‘Everybody in Comedy Is Heartbroken’

This story originally appeared on EW.com.

Dave Chappelle stopped by pal John Mayer‘s concert in Ohio on Wednesday and used the opportunity to pay tribute to his friend Charlie Murphy, who died that morning after a battle with leukemia. Murphy memorably collaborated with Chappelle on his landmark Comedy Central show Chappelle’s Show, and the comedian was clearly affected by the loss when he stepped on stage at the end of Mayer’s Search for Everything show.

“Today, I got some terrible news,” Chappelle said. “My good friend, Charlie Murphy, passed away this morning, and everybody in comedy is heartbroken.”

Columbus, OH – Jamming with Dave and remembering Charlie Murphy. 📸@daniel A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

After reminiscing a bit on his Chappelle’s Show days with Murphy, Chappelle joined Mayer in a rendition of “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me,” saying “it reminds me of my friend.” Chappelle told the audience to put away their cell phones, but the scene was captured on video anyway.

“Rest in peace, Charlie Murphy,” Chappelle said. “We love you, we love your comedy, we love your stories, and we love your spirit.”

Watch the video above.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com