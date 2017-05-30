First Listen: Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Cast Recording

The stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently serving up a sweet surprise to audiences on Broadway — and PEOPLE has the first listen of its all-new cast recording!

The album, which will be released digitally on June 2 and hits stores June 23, features a blend of songs from the popular 1971 Gene Wilder-led film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with new tunes from Hairspray scribes Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Those songs include the delicious pop hit “The Candy Man” (a no. 1 hit for Sammy Davis, Jr. in 1972), the catchy “Oompa Loompa Song,” and the delightful ballad “Pure Imagination” — which has been covered by everyone from Mariah Carey to Kenny Loggins to Josh Groban to Maroon 5 to Barbra Streisand.

Among the new tracks in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are four hysterical introductory tunes for four of Willy Wonka’s spoiled golden ticket winners (Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, and Mike Teavee) and their suffering parents — including “What Could Possibly Go Wrong,” sung by Feud standout Jackie Hoffman.

As for Wonka himself, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (NBC’s Smash) steps into his lovable (and wacky) shoes — soaring on the Act I closer “It Must Be Believed to Be Seen” and the show’s emotional closer “The View from Here.”

Listen to the album below:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory began its open-ended run at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in March, transferring (with some noticeable changes) after a nearly 4-year run in London’s West End.

The show tells the story of young Charlie (played by Broadway newcomers Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust, Ryan Sell) who wins the opportunity to tour the factory of the world famous candy-maker. Along the way, he meets a cast of characters as imaginative as Wonka’s world itself, including that aforementioned army of Oompa-Loompas.

Dahl’s book was first published in 1964, and has been adapted into two motion pictures including 2005’s Johnny Depp-led Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.