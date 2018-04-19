Charli XCX Hopes to Collaborate with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello During Reputation Tour

When Charli XCX kicks off Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour as the singer’s opening act with Camila Cabello next month, she’s hoping a collaboration comes out of it.

“They’re both such great writers so I’d love to write with them while we’re out on the road,” the British pop star told PEOPLE exclusively at Lucky Brand’s Desert Jam party on Saturday. “That’d be really amazing. I think it’s awesome that it’s going to be an all-girl tour.”

Though Charli, 25, hasn’t worked on anything musically with Swift before, she was invited to perform her song “Boom, Clap” on stage with her during one of her 1989 concert dates in Toronto.

“We had a great time, and I got to go on one of those Britney [Spears] lifts where you stand and [the stage] raises you up,” she said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy!’ She’s always been very kind to me and I’m very excited for the tour.”

Charli said she’s worked with Cabello multiple times and that “being in the studio with her is really inspiring.”

“Writing with other females who are really prolific writers is always so much fun,” she continued.”Everybody has different touch points in their life and [things] they want to write about, but it is nice to share that female perspective when writing.”

At the Lucky Brand party, which was held at the ARRIVE Hotel in Palm Springs during the first weekend of Coachella, Charli performed four of her hits to a poolside crown that included Brandi Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion. Later, she joined her friend MØ on the festival’s main stage to perform their collaboration “Porsche.”

Rocking a new haircut, Charli described her Coachella style as dressing like a “disco ball with Posh Spice hair.”

“I’m wearing a lot of sequined tracksuits,” she explained. “Sporty, but kind of cool and effortless at the same time. That’s my vibe.”

For those hitting the music festival for it’s second weekend of performances on Friday, Charli has a few tips.

“You always need to have water, it’s so hot — and sunglasses,” she says, adding not to forget phone chargers.