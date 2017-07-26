Charli XCX Recruits Riz Ahmed, Joe Jonas, Diplo, Charlie Puth, and More for Star-Studded ‘Boys’ Video

Joe Jonas seductively eating pancakes, Charlie Puth washing down a car, and a sweaty Jack Antonoff lifting weights — British pop star Charli XCX is flipping the script on music-video objectification with her truly star-studded clip for “Boys.”

The “Boom Clap” and “Fancy” hitmaker recruited more than 50 gentlemen — including Riz Ahmed, G-Eazy, Mark Ronson, will.i.am, Diplo, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig — for the clip, which she directed herself along with Sarah McColgan.

It’s unclear if “Boys” will be included on Charli’s upcoming third studio album, which was originally due this year but is now expected sometime in 2018. “[The album is] split into half a straight-up pop album and half a more club-oriented record,” she told EW last December. “It’s all pop, but some of it’s harder and more aggressive, and you’ll want to take more drugs to [one] half than the other.”

To tide fans over this past March, Charli released the Number 1 Angel mixtape, which featured collaborations with singers like “Lean On” star MØ, rising hitmaker Starrah, and a newly out of retirement Uffie. The project made EW’s list of the best albums of 2017 so far.

This fall, she’s set to open for Halsey on the singer’s arena tour.

Watch her new video above.

