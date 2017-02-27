People

Chance the Rapper Reveals Why He Regrets His Only Tattoo: ‘It’s So Stupid!’

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Everyone has their regrets — including bold, Grammy award-winning artists like Chance the Rapper.

In an exclusive interview with Katie Couric, the “No Problem” rapper reveals why he regrets getting his only tattoo — ink he says he works hard to keep under wraps.

“It’s a backwards tattoo. It says, ‘Get back to work,’ ” the 23-year-old said of the words written backward on his chest just above his heart. “Basically, it’s a reminder that I’m not doing enough.”

Katie Couric (left) and Chance the Rapper

He said he only sees the tattoo when he looks in the mirror shirtless — “I’m like, ‘Oh God, I gotta get this done.”

“It’s so stupid. I hate it now,” the “Same Drugs” rapper told Couric. “It’s like, why did I get this?”

The father of one said he initially planned to live “a life with no tattoos,” but got the ink “on a whim” while on a trip to Germany.

Kaye Foley/Yahoo News

“Definitely not getting any more tattoos,” he said, noting that he has often kept the ink hidden.

Well, the cat’s out of the bag now, Chance!

Chance’s full, exclusive interview with Couric will premiere at 4 p.m. on Monday on Yahoo.com/KatieCouric and at 12:35 a.m. (ET) on ABC’s Nightline.