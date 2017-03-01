JUST ANNOUNCED: Chance the Rapper Added to Star-Studded ESSENCE Festival 2017 Lineup

This article originally appeared on ESSENCE.com.

Where can you find a 2017 Grammy winner, a dedicated community activist and a future young music mogul all in one?

ESSENCE Fest 2017, of course!

Adding to this year’s already star-studded ESSENCE Fest lineup, Chance the Rapper will bring his many musical talents to New Orleans this July, where he will headline an unforgettable night on the ESSENCE Fest mainstage for the very first time among some of the other biggest names in music today.

Chance has hit the ground running this year as a leader among his music industry peers and in his hometown community. The 23-year-old Chicago native first gave fans a taste of what was to come with the release of his debut mixtape, 10-Day in 2011, before later following up with his well-recieved Acid Rap mixtape in 2013. Most recently, Chance earned three 2017 Grammy Awards, one of which made his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book the first streaming-only “album” to win a Grammy.

Chance The Rapper’s Essence Festival® debut will round out the full performance lineup for the festival concert series of more than 40 acts, including new additions: Mystikal, Mia X, Silkk the Shocker, BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Elle Varner, Emily Estefan, Gallant, Kelly Price, Leela James and Rhonda Ross.

The full weekend concert lineup is as follows:

2017 Mainstage Artists

Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Chaka Khan, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, Master P, Mystikal, Mia X, Silkk the Shocker, Monica, Rhonda Ross, Solange and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

2017 Superlounge Artists

BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Doug E. Fresh, Elle Varner, Emily Estefan, Gallant, Jhené Aiko, June’s Diary, Kelly Price, Lalah Hathaway, Leela James, Lizzo, Michel’le, Moses Sumney, PJ, Sir the Baptist, Remy Ma, Ro James, Shaggy, Teyana Taylor, The Jones Girls Featuring Shirley Jones, Tweet and Yuna.

The 2017 Essence Festival is presented by Coca-Cola and sponsored by Ford, State Farm and Walmart.