Chance the Rapper’s 24th Birthday Bash in Chicago — Get All the Details!

Happy birthday, Chance the Rapper!

The Grammy award-winner celebrated his 24th birthday at the Studio Paris Nightclub in Chicago on Sunday, with guest performances by Ludacris and T-Pain.

The rapper attended with 40 people in his group, and gave an inspiring speech about his beloved city and how proud he was to hail from Chicago. In addition, the father of one raised over $100,000 for his non-profit youth charity, SocialWorks, at the party, called “Chance the Birthday.”

In an Instagram post of his birthday cake, which paid homage to Harold’s Chicken Shack, he wrote, “Thank God for the people in my life. I’ve had unimaginable & undeserving blessings in my 24 years here. I love you Chicago, let’s see what we can do for this world.”

Thank God for the people in my life. I've had unimaginable & undeserving blessings in my 24 years here. I love you chicago, let's see what we can do for this world. A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

T-Pain performed some of his older classics such as “Sprung,” while Ludacris went onstage after him, and did a verse from his new record, “Vitamin D.”

Chance did not perform, but he was gifted a signature hat cake, along with a Hennessy VS & Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle parade.

I can't thank you all enough. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 17, 2017

When Real Ones Connect. Happy Day @chancetherapper A post shared by @ludacris on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Surprised my guy @chancetherapper for his Bday last night. Got on the mic and had to hit the crowd with the new #vitamind record as well as this classic. Chi-town Love! Happy Bday king 👑 A post shared by @ludacris on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

He tweeted his thanks the next day, writing, “I can’t thank you all enough.”