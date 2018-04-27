Chance the Rapper Apologizes for His ‘Attempt to Support Kanye’ Amid Trump Controversy

Chance the Rapper has apologized for attempting to support Kanye West after the rapper publicly proclaimed his love for President Donald Trump — multiple times.

“Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about my city and my loved ones,” the 25-year-old wrote on social media, in a screenshot of a lengthy message written on his Notes app.

Explaining why he decided to speak out on West’s behalf, the musician wrote “Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He’s my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it’s hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love — even if they were justified in doing so.”

“I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I f— with trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either,” he added.

“My fault yo,” he captioned the apology.

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Shortly before apologizing for coming to West’s defense, Trump gave Chance the Rapper a social media shoutout, praising him for an earlier tweet in which the musician tried to defend West by saying that “black people don’t have to be democrats.”

“Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community,” the President wrote on Friday morning. “Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history).

Responding to the tweet, Chance the Rapper replied, “Nah that aint it yo.”

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

“My statement about black folk not having to [be] democrats (though true) was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of democratic officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhood or black lives,” the 25-year-old wrote as he continued his apology.

“But again, said that s— at the wrongest time,” he added.

While the musician added that he still considers West “my brother-in-christ and someone who I believe does really want to do what is right,” he knows “it’s not my job to defend or protect them.”

“It’s my job [to] pick up the phone and talk to him about it,” he remarked.

After Chance the Rapper shared his apology, Hot 97’s Ebro Darden — who claimed that when he talked with West earlier this week, the rapper had also reiterated his support for Trump — supported the 25-year-old’s heartfelt words.

“Just spoke to @chancetherapper … he knows he made a mistake. He despises what @realDonaldTrump stands for…”

“ ‘I was just trying to love my bro…,’ ” the tweet continued, teasing that there was “more to come.”

Dear HipHop,

Just spoke to @chancetherapper … he knows he made a mistake. He despises what @realDonaldTrump stands for… “I was just trying to love my bro…” More to come…. — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 27, 2018

Following the rapper’s pro-Trump tweets and his sartorial decision to wear a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap as he exited his office in Calabasas, California on Wednesday, West also revealed that his friend John Legend had tried to talk to him about his decision to support Trump.

Alongside a screenshot of their text message conversation about the backlash, West wrote that while he appreciated his friend’s comments, he felt Legend was trying to “manipulate my free thought.” West later clarified that that he was going to “stand my ground.”

I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

This week, multiple sources told PEOPLE that West had cut off contact with several people in his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends. The rapper confirmed he stopped working with a manager on Wednesday morning, tweeting, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed.”