Chance the Rapper Frustrated by ‘Vague Answers’ from His Meeting with Illinois Governor

This article originally appeared on Essence.

The long-awaited meeting between Chance The Rapper and the Illinois governor did not go as smoothly as both would have liked.

The Grammy-winning rapper met with Bruce Rauner on Friday to discuss funding for Chicago Public Schools following the governor’s decision to veto a $215 million school bill in December for political reasons.

Chance — who has publicly spoken out against the education struggles of the city— was hoping that the 40-minute sit-down would convince the Republican governor to change his mind.

Not so much. Chance was visibly frustrated when he faced the media following the face-to-face, saying that he was met with “vague answers” from the governor.

“The kids are on the table now,”he said, referring to the school district’s budget crisis. “I’m here because I just want people to do their jobs.”

Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don't let that become the narrative. Monday morning I'll have a plan. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2017

Rauner had a different perspective on the meeting, calling the it a “good exchange of views.” He also suggested Chance could use his position to help in the state’s spending struggle and to “get big things done.”

The newly-minted Grammy winner remains positive though, later tweeting that he “did not lose” despite the outcome.

We’ll see where this goes.