Alex Pall, who is one-half of EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers, has a new love interest in his life.

The 32-year-old DJ was spotted with a mystery woman in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, two months after his ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward, released footage of his apparent infidelity.

Though it’s been a couple of months since the cheating scandal first made headlines, a friend of Pall’s tells PEOPLE the Grammy winner remains remorseful.

“He was not a perfect angel and he’s beaten himself up for hurting someone who was so important to him for so long,” the friend shares. “He can only hope he’ll be forgiven and of course, he absolutely regrets acting carelessly.”

Pictures of CCTV footage at a residential location appeared to show Pall kissing another girl in January. The photos were made public by Woodward, whom he been dating since February 2014, on her Instagram with accompanying captions saying men will “destroy you without a second thought.”

As for moving on with his new lady, Pall is easing into a new relationship.

“While the timing of their initial meeting was certainly not ideal, Alex and his new lady friend are taking things slowly and enjoy spending time together,” the friend tells PEOPLE.

In January, Pall told TMZ that Woodward “deserves the best” following his scandal.

“I wish nothing but the best for her. She deserves a better guy than me,” he said, also adding that he’s learned to “be a better person and take care of those who love you.”