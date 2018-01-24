The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Says He's 'Miserable' After Ex-Girlfriend Exposed Him for Cheating

Alex Pall, the DJ who makes up half of EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers, has broken his silence after his now ex-girlfriend Tori Woodward released footage that appeared to show him kissing another girl.

TMZ caught the Grammy winner at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, where the 32-year-old admitted he was happy to be jetting off for a show in Doha, Qatar.

“It’ll be good to get out of the country,” he said, sharing that he’s been feeling “miserable” since the public shaming and breakup.

Pall said of Woodward, “She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her. She deserves a better guy than me.”

He also added that he’s learned to “be a better person and take care of those who love you.”

Tori Woodward and Alex Pall Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty

The pictures of Pall’s apparent infidelity were captured by CCTV at a residential location and posted to Woodward’s Instagram Stories in a series of snaps earlier this month.

“Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it,” Woodward captioned one of the surveillance shots, which Woodward later accused Pall of reporting to Instagram after it was taken down by the social network site.

“They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought,” she captioned another snap, which appeared to show Pall kissing an unknown woman outside the front door.

Alex Pall kissing mystery woman Tori Woodward/Instagram

Reps for Pall and The Chainsmokers did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the incident, but Woodward — who has dated Pall since February 2014 — claimed this wasn’t the first time he had been unfaithful throughout their long relationship.

“After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty, I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he’s remorsely [sic] cheated on me,” she wrote in another post, listing some of the other women she had questioned him about. “That ‘psycho bitch’ from Vegas, the ‘lame Instagram model’ caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched.”

According to Woodward, Pall allegedly gave her excuses for the infidelity.

“Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it, it’s not that bad. And in different words, that because he’s famous now, he had a different rulebook for decency,” she said. “What’s perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.”

“What he has done is everything he possibly can to stop this from coming out, from looking [like] the kind of person who does what he’s done,” she claimed. ” ‘You’re better than this.’ That’s right I am, but you’re not.”

The band, made up of Pall and Andrew Taggart, is nominated for a best pop duo/group performance Grammy at the 2018 awards for their collaboration with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This,” off their full-length album Memories … Do Not Open.