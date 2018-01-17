The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Allegedly Caught Cheating by Girlfriend Tori Woodward in CCTV Video

Alex Pall, the Grammy-winning deejay who is one half of the powerhouse EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers, found himself in hot water on Tuesday when his now ex-girlfriend Tori Woodward shared photos she alleges are of him kissing another girl.

The pictures of Pall’s apparent indiscretion were captured at a residential location by CCTV and posted to Woodward’s Instagram Stories in a series of snaps — each with a series of savage messages thrown his way.

“Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it,” Woodward wrote on one of the surveillance shots, which Woodward later accused Pall of reporting to Instagram after it was deleted by the social network site.

“They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought,” she captioned another snap, which appeared to show Pall, 32, kissing the mystery woman.

Tori Woodward/Instagram

Reps for Pall and The Chainsmokers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the incident, but Woodward — who has dated Pall since February 2014 — claimed this wasn’t the first time he had been unfaithful throughout their long relationship.

“After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty, I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he’s remorsely [sic] cheated on me,” she wrote in another post, listing some of the other women she had questioned him about. “That ‘psycho bitch’ from Vegas, the ‘lame Instagram model’ caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched.”

According to Woodward, Pall allegedly gave her excuses for the infidelity but didn’t apologize.

“Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it, it’s not that bad. And in different words, that because he’s famous now, he had a different rulebook for decency,” she said. “What’s perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.”

“What he has done is everything he possibly can to stop this from coming out, from looking [like] the kind of person who does what he’s done,” she claimed. ” ‘You’re better than this.’ That’s right I am, but you’re not.”

Tori Woodward/Instagram

Tori Woodward/Instagram

Woodward turned her heartbreak into empowerment by her message’s end, writing, “if there was ever a time to hold powerful men accountable for their disgusting behavior, it’s now.”

“Don’t be that guy. Don’t let your friend or brother or business partner be that guy. Basic respect for women in your life should not be such a hard standard to hold each other to,” she said.

She concluded her message by thanking her 40K followers for supporting her in her battle.

“I really appreciate all the kind messages I’ve been getting,” she wrote. “I’m moving on with my life now with the satisfaction that I’m liberated from a horrible person and encourage anyone else in a similar position to know your worth and do the same.”

The Chainsmokers, which is made up of Pall and Andrew Taggart, formed in 2012 and went on to find viral success with their 2014 tune “#Selfie.”

Their second EP, 2016’s Collage, brought them into the history books — its single, “Closer,” becoming the longest-running No. 1 hit in the United States in 2016.

The band is nominated for a best pop duo/group performance Grammy at the 2018 awards, for their collaboration with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This,” off their full-length album Memories … Do Not Open.