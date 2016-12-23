2016 was an undoubtedly difficult and emotional year for Céline Dion, who lost her husband René Angélil in January.

On Thursday, “The Show Must Go On” singer posted a retrospective video of her year to Facebook, sharing highlights and moments from her personal times of grief to her historic 1,000th Las Vegas show.

Dion, 48, began her nearly five-minute clip with Jan. 14, the date of her husband’s passing. Angélil, who was Dion’s longtime manager of 21 years, died of throat cancer in Henderson, Nevada. He was 73.

Footage from the Jan. 22 funeral showed Dion and the couple’s three children, René-Charles, 15, and 6-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, saying their final goodbyes at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica, the same parish in which Dion and Angélil got married in 1994.

On Jan. 16, what would’ve been Angélil’s 74th birthday, Dion also lost her brother, Daniel, to brain, throat and tongue cancer at age 59.

Also featured in the retrospective piece were Angélil’s Feb. 3 memorial in Las Vegas, her powerful first performance back on The Colosseum stage on Feb. 23 as well as the Billboard Music Awards on May 22, during which she received the Icon Award from her eldest son.

In August, Dion released her 26th studio album, Encore un soir, her first French studio album since 2012.

With grace and strength, the mother of three continued to perform for sold-out crowds across Europe in addition to stops in New York and Canada.

“My voice does not resonate without you. You have made my childhood dream come true. I hope I have inspired you to reach out for yours,” Dion concluded her video.

The five-time Grammy winner is slated to return to her Las Vegas residency on Jan. 17.