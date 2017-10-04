Céline Dion is paying her respects to the victims and families of Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting, which left 59 people dead and 527 concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival injured.

“The Power of Love” singer returned to the stage of her Vegas residency at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace on Thursday evening with a touching tribute.

“I hope that you’re doing okay … Before we start the show, I need to talk to you for a moment,” a tearful Dion told the crowd. “I never start the show like this but tonight is very different. On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering,. But tonight we’re going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss.”

Dion, 49 continued, “We dedicate tonight’s show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need.”

Dion, who stood on stage with #VegasStrong signs on the big screen, also announced she and the show partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment would be donating all proceeds from the concert to the victims of Sunday’s shooting.

On Monday, Dion shared her grief and sent her prayers to the victims on Monday, tweeting, “Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas.”

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Other performers – including Jason Aldean, who was at The Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shootings occurred – canceled their weekend performances following the mass homicide that occurred late Sunday night.

“I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do,” Aldean said in a statement on Twitter. “It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.”

As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows… pic.twitter.com/lP7TFCukII — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017

Jennifer Lopez postponed shows at her Las Vegas residency Jennifer Lopez: All I Have for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, apologizing to ticket holders for the inconvenience.

“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” a rep for the star said in a statement. “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The Blue Man Group, Pen & Teller, David Copperfield, Wayne Newton, Eddie Griffin, Piff the Magic Dragon and Chippendales all returned to the stage Tuesday night after they canceled Monday night performances, according to TMZ.

RELATED VIDEO: Las Vegas Shooting Victim Saved Wife’s Life Before He Was Killed

Meanwhile, authorities in Las Vegas are still searching for a motive for 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada — the gunman who opened fire Sunday night on the crowd of more than 22,000 from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel.

When authorities entered Paddock’s room, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no connection between the shooting and international terrorism, according to the FBI.

For an ongoing list of victims and their stories, click here.

How to Help

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.