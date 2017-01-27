Céline Dion Joins The Voice as an Advisor for Gwen Stefani: The Other Coaches Are 'Going to Be So Mad'

A new day has come for team Gwen Stefani.

The songstress has snagged one of music’s biggest stars as her team’s mentor on season 12 of The Voice: Céline Dion.

“Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @NBCTheVoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles!” Dion, 48, wrote on Twitter, Friday.

The happy duo sat down with Today to discuss their new partnership, with Stefani, 47, gushing, “Everybody’s going to be so mad — the other coaches — that I got you.”

“I know Gwen very well,” Dion said on Today. “I mean, I know her career, I know how beautiful she is all the time. She’s so beautiful and I’m still jealous …”

Stefani interrupted, joking, “I’m just not gonna say a word. I’m just absorbing this moment right now. This is happening to me right now.”

Stefani’s past advisors have included ex-husband Gavin Rossdale on season seven and Selena Gomez on season nine.

This season’s other judges are Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Stefani’s boyfriend Blake Shelton. Shelton’s close pal Luke Bryan will serve as his advisor, while John Legend will be Levine’s. Keys’ choice has yet to be announced.

Season 12 of The Voice premieres on NBC, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.