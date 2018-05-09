Céline Dion’s Son René-Charles Follows in Her Musical Footsteps and Is Charting on SoundCloud

Like mother, like son?

Céline Dion‘s oldest son, René-Charles Angélil, seems to be following in her musical footsteps after he dropped two songs on SoundCloud Monday night – and they are already No. 1 and 2 on their R&B & Soul New & Hot chart.

The 17-year-old shared his disbelief at the chart, writing “Speechless” on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. Angélil covered two songs by The Weeknd.

“Catwalks (Sidewalks Remix)” is a cover of The Weeknd’s “Sidewalks” from his 2016 album Starboy. The second song to have charted is “Loft Music Remix” another cover of The Weeknd’s song from his 2011 album House of Balloons.

On Instagram, Angélil shared his excitement sharing a screenshot of the songs on SoundCloud with the caption, “I woke up like dis…. #ChartTopper.”

He also shared a screenshot of “Catwalks (Sidewalks Remix)” as No. 2 on SoundCloud’s Canadian chart and “Loft Music Remix” as No. 5.

Angélil is the oldest son of Dion and René Angélil, who died in January 2016 “after a long and courageous battle against cancer,” a rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Dion, 50, and the late music manager shared three children, including twin sons Nelson and Eddy, 7.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer opened up about how she and her children were coping with her husband’s death in February 2017. Dion told Extra her children were “remarkable.”

“They are helping me, I am helping them — it’s mutual,” she said.

“What makes me most proud is to be a mother,” Dion added. “I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up.”

Dion gave her boys major credit for their strength through the difficult loss of their father, whom Dion was married to for 22 years.

“They cope with the loss of their dad very well,” she said. “I said to [René-Charles], ‘I never want you to feel the pressure of being the man of the house, you have your own dreams and he is always with you in your heart and I am here for you.'”