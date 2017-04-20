Céline Dion may never stop grieving the death of her late husband René Angélil, but she’s finding comfort in keeping her 6-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson Angélil close and helping them remember their late father.

The 49-year-old sat down with The Sun and revealed the three sleep together every night.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely,” Dion said. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close.”

“When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney,” she added.

Dion went on to explain that the boys have found a way through the pain of losing their father because she’s remained a symbol of strength.

“They’re really well because I’m strong,” she said. “I’m sounding pretentious but if I don’t show them the way, they will question it. ‘Papa is not coming back but Papa is in your heart.’ ”

She also opened up about how she gets her children to communicate with their “Papa.”

“We kiss him every night,” Dion said. “We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”

As for Dion’s 16-year-old son René-Charles, Dion said she’s determined to relieve him of pressure to become “chief of the house.”

Angélil, Dion’s husband of 22 years and talent manager for over three decades, died in January 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Dion said she became a sponge in the months before his death, learning everything she could from the man who helped her create an astounding career.

“We talked a lot and I took notes every day,” she said. “I had my Post-its and my crayons and my book, and everything he wanted or questioned, or he thought of, I wrote it down.”

RELATED VIDEO: Céline Dion Celebrates Twins’ Birthday at Disneyland: They’re ‘Trying to Make the Best’ of Life, Says Source

They also planned his funeral together, which was public and held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica.

“I reassured him it was going to be done his way — he chose the songs at his funeral, the way he wanted it, everything to a T. And I respected that,” she said.

Dion, 49, told the British newspaper she “will probably grieve for the rest of my life,” but added that she was hopeful for the future, even though she wasn’t ready to find new love.

“Now it is definitely too soon for me,” she said. “I am definitely in love with [René], married to him.”

“He’s the love of my life,” she continued. “It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it’s always with him.”