Hear Céline Dion Sing New Beauty and the Beast Song ‘How Does A Moment Last Forever’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

How does a moment last forever? How can a story never die? And how can you have a Beauty and the Beast movie without a Céline Dion power ballad?

With the new live-action Beauty and the Beast just a week away from hitting theaters, Disney has released the official soundtrack for the new film. Not only does the album include the entire film soundtrack — sung by Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and more — but it also has three brand-new recordings that play over the final credits: Ariana Grande and John Legend’s version of “Beauty and the Beast,” Josh Groban’s ballad “Evermore,” and Dion’s recording of the new song “How Does A Moment Last Forever.”

It’s been more than 25 years since Dion first recorded the title track for the 1991 animated movie with Peabo Bryson. In the film, Angela Lansbury sings “Beauty and the Beast,” but Bryson and Dion’s alternate version was a radio smash, earning Dion her first-ever Grammy Award (for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal).

For the live-action remake, Grande and Legend took on the iconic duet, while Dion tackled one of the film’s brand-new songs. Alan Menken composed the music for the original animated Beauty and the Beast, and he wrote three additional songs for the new film, including “How Does A Moment Last Forever.” (Menken’s writing partner Howard Ashman, who wrote the lyrics for the animated film, died of AIDS-related complications before the original film was released. Disney veteran Tim Rice penned the lyrics for the new songs in the live-action version.)

Listen to Dion’s version above.

Beauty and the Beast will open in theaters on March 17, and the soundtrack is available to stream or purchase now.