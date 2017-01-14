Céline Dion Shares Touching Video of Husband René Angélil on Anniversary of His Death

A year has passed since the death of Céline Dion‘s husband René Angélil, and the 48-year-old singer is marking the anniversary with a touching video remembering his life and success.

The “Heart Will Go On” singer posted a retrospective video to her Facebook page on Saturday, filled with personal moments from Angélil’s life.

“It’s been a year since René left us,” Dion captioned the Facebook video. “He will always be in our hearts.”

Set to an emotional score, the clip features rare family photos of Angélil’s days growing up in Montreal — beginning with a sweet shot of him as a baby in his birthday suit and ending with a touching kiss from Dion.

There’s also footage of Angélil’s time with his Canadian pop rock group The Baronets in the 1960s. While the group had a modest number of hits, they eventually broke up and Angélil found success as a music manager.

He would eventually go on discover a 12-year-old Dion in 1980, when she submitted a demo tape of a song she had written with her mother. The montage shows footage of those early days, when Angélil signed her and mortgaged his home to pay for her debut album La Voix Du Bon Dieu.

Angélil, who was Dion’s manager of 21 years, died of throat cancer in Henderson, Nevada, on Jan. 14, 2016. He was 73.

He was father to six children — Patrick, 48, from his first marriage to Denyse Duquette; Jean Pierre, 42, and Anne Marie, 39, from his second marriage to Anne Renée; and his three sons with Dion, whom he married in 1994: René-Charles, 15, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 6.

This isn’t the first time Dion has looked back on Angélil’s life in video form.

On Dec. 22, Dion posted a retrospective video on 2016, highlighting and moments from her personal times of grief over the loss of Angélil’s and her brother, Daniel — who died two days after Angélil on Jan. 16, 2016, to brain, throat and tongue cancer at age 59. The day would have been Angélil’s 74th birthday.

Footage from the Jan. 22 funeral showed Dion and the couple’s three children saying their final goodbyes at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica, the same parish in which Dion and Angélil were married. Also featured in the retrospective piece were Angélil’s Feb. 3 memorial in Las Vegas, her powerful first performance back on The Colosseum stage on Feb. 23, as well as the Billboard Music Awards on May 22 — during which she received the Icon Award from her eldest son.

“My voice does not resonate without you,” Dion said at the video’s conclusion. “You have made my childhood dream come true. I hope I have inspired you to reach out for yours.”

The five-time Grammy winner is slated to return to her Las Vegas residency on Jan. 17.